Calling the Plaintiff’s lawsuit “the most speculative argument,” Village of Key Biscayne attorney Joseph Serota on Monday morning wrapped up the city’s “Motion for Summary Judgement” to try and protect the $100 million general obligation bond referendum, which voters approved by a 57-43 percent margin in November.

After hearing the continuation of attorney David Winker’s argument, who began his presentation in a hearing last Tuesday before his court-allotted time expired, Miami-Dade Circuit County Judge Samantha Ruiz Cohen said she’ll consider both sides and “take it under advisement.”

At stake is whether or not the Village can proceed with the issuance of general obligation bonds (referred to as GO Bonds) up to $100 million, which are aimed to protect the island from sea level rise and mitigation from hurricanes.

Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey, who was on the hearing call Monday, said, “Mr. Serota made a solid argument. There are no facts in dispute. We’ll see how the judge rules.”

By filing a Summary Judgement, the Village hopes the judge will see there is sufficient evidence to declare one party the clear winner and avoid a longer court case.

A ruling against the Summary Judgement would open the door for further discovery by Winker and his client, Gustavo Tellez, who filed the lawsuit, citing voters were not clear on the language of the ballot, no specific projects were detailed, and that wording by city officials kept changing, or contradicting, what originally had been presented.

Winker plans to depose 10 witnesses, including former Village Manager Andrea Agha. If the case proceeds that far, a hearing on that particular issue, with the Village having filed a protective order against those depositions, would be expected.

Winker’s argument Monday zeroed in on whether voters had enough precise information when they went to the polls Nov. 3. He pointed to a 1972 Florida Supreme Court case, Grapeland Heights Civic Association v. City of Miami, in which there were 14 pages of Sunshine details available to the public, “but here, you have four pages that were never vetted by city employees or city officials,” he said.

“The four cases cited by the Defendant have not shown dismissal this early in the case,” Winker explained to Judge Cohen.

Winker also questioned borrowing money through a resolution and not an ordinance, and that it would violate the Village Charter.

He pointed to Section 8 of Resolution 2020-45 from the Village Charter, which reads: “If a majority of the votes cast by qualified electors of the Village at the Referendum approves the ballot question concerning the Project, the Village shall be authorized to issue the Bonds in the matter provided herein.”

Serota later challenged that argument by saying it “authorizes” but does not refer specifically to the “borrowing” of money, which would then require an ordinance.

“The language of the resolution is that you can only borrow money by a subsequent ordinance or resolution,” Serota said. “He’s trying to say there’s a factual error ... the non-moving party lacks evidence ... His argument is that in the future we may borrow money. Talk about a lack of controversy.”

Winker also pointed out the lack of specifics on the ballot regarding the bonds, which indicated three areas where the money would focus on:

1. Mitigate effects of sea level rise and flooding;

2. Protect Village beaches and shoreline; and

3. Harden infrastructure to the effects of hurricanes.

Serota, however, countered with consistency in the language. “The Manager says they haven’t, the website says they haven’t ... identified specific projects,” he said, alluding to the fact the Village in no way could be prepared to, for example, say it is putting a certain amount of sand in a specifically defined location.

“(Winker) also said -- his words -- that ‘Summary Judgement is prohibited if discovery is outstanding,’ which is wrong,” Serota said in his rebuttal, noting:

“He has to have a starting point to show (the ballot) was clearly and conclusively defective. Now he’s saying the money maybe hasn’t been borrowed, but is claiming they may borrow by resolution ... The resolution authorizes (only) the issuance of bonds. The people have approved it because it is a resolution. Now, if we do borrow money in the future by resolution, Mr. Winker or Mr. Tellez or Winker can file a lawsuit at that time.

“This is the most speculative argument,” Serota told Judge Cohen. “These bonds are critical to the future of this island, and people support it. I see no basis but to throw (the case) out.”