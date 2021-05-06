Arrest made on last Saturday’s fatal hit and run boat crash near Marine Stadium

Less than a week after last weekend’s fatal hit and run boat accident off the Rickenbacker, a Miami man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Jorge Rodríguez Del Rey, 50, is accused of leaving the scene of the accident, not providing assistance, and failing to report or report to law enforcement after what happened, according to the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

The accident killed Alcides Andres Yagues, 26, after the personal watercraft he was riding was struck by the 30-foot boat being steered by Del Rey. The accident occurred near the Miami Marine Stadium and Rickenbacker Marina. An FWC officials said there were nine occupants on board at the time of the accident.

Yagues was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died of his injuries. A medical examiner report listed the cause of death as head trauma from a blunt force blow.

According to a WPLG Channel 10 News report, Del Rey has since been released after posting a $5,000 bond.

Yagues family members have started a GoFundMe page to help with. To visit the page, click here.