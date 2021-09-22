As Peter and Rose move away, a new system expected to become Sam

Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) continued to monitor a tropical wave located SW of the Cabo Verde Islands which is becoming better organized as it moves westward at 10 to 15 mph.

The NHC says that while the system does not have a well-defined center, environmental conditions will remain conducive for additional development and a tropical depression is likely to form in the next 2 days.

NHC predicts an 80 percent chance that a tropical system develops within 48-hours and 90 percent through 5-days.

The next named storm will be called Sam.

According to the website severe.weather.eu, Sam is expected to be the next major storm that forms in 2021.

Water temperatures in the Atlantic Basin have become warmer during the first four months of the hurricane season, severe.weather.eu reported, adding models show very warm waters in the Atlantic Basin, even extreme in places. That includes the Caribbean, the Gulf of Mexico, and most of the tropical and even the North Atlantic waters.

For more click here.

A poorly organized Tropical Depression Peter now has 35-mph maximum sustained winds as it continues to move NW at 12 mph. The NHC expects Peter to degenerate into a remnant low by Thursday.

For more, click here.

Tropical Depression Rose has also become more disorganized as moves NW at 8 mph. The NHC expects Rose to turn north on Thursday and become a remnant low by Friday.

For more, click here.

The remnants of Odette could become subtropical during the next few days, according to the NHC but expects the system to move into an environment less conducive to development into the weekend.

For more, click here.