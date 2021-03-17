ASK fitness dancers perform via Zoom with assist from famed Miami group

In true ASK Club fashion, the club’s Enhance Fitness Dancers last Thursday performed live via Zoom along with the popular group Bateria Unidos de Miami from the Key Biscayne Beach Club.

The Bateria Unidos de Miami group and dancers joined the senior dancers midway through the performance, which was organized by Roxy Luhuis and the KB Community Center.

The Key Biscayne Community Foundation sponsored a home-delivered lunch for the first 25 participants who RSVPed.

To watch a replay of the performance, click here.