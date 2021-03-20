Assessment of Village Manager candidates proceeding; report due March 30

Consultants evaluating the five finalists for the vacant Village Manager position will present a summary of their findings at a special meeting March 30 of the Key Biscayne Village Council.

“I don’t know what they are going to exactly say,’’ said Mayor Mike Davey, but whatever it is, he’s happy progress is being made.

Under the current vetting process timetable, he said, the next pivotal meeting is April 6.

“The goal was to have everybody have their reviews, after meeting with the different candidates, and on the 6th we’ll decide,’’ said Davey, adding that the schedule might shift if council decides to hold a public meeting for residents to meet the five candidates.

“What I’d like to do is have an event where people from the community can meet these people,” he said.

Both Davey and Village Councilman Ignacio Segurola agreed that Police Chief Charles Press has done a great job as interim village manager. “He’s done everything we asked them and more. He is definitely able to listen and he puts together plans,” Davey said.

Segurola said Press has the village “humming along” as interim manager.

The selection process began in September 2020, when former manager Andrea Agha announced she was resigning. The council advertised the job and 52 candidates applied. Eventually, after reviewing resumes and backgrounds, the top five candidates were named. Now, outside consultants are running the candidates through background checks and administrative testing, the results of which will be presented to council on March 30.

Segurola has not been pleased with the process.

“If you ask me, this could have done a whole lot smarter and faster if we had done it a different way, but I’ve expressed that during the council meetings,” he said. “ ‘Evolve as it goes’ is a very kind way to describe it. We’ve kind of stumbled our way through.”

The five candidates are:

- Thomas Bradford. Former Town of Palm Beach Manager

- Joseph R. Fernandez. Fire Chief, Broward County Sheriff Fire Rescue; worked at City of Miami Fire Rescue for 25 years

- Brian Lynch. IT firm executive

- Christopher Rose. Director, City of Miami Office of Management and Budget; has worked for Miami since 1998

- Steven Williamson. Owner BEST Solutions Consulting Group, Miami; previously Director of Capital Improvement for the City of Miami