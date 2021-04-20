Neology Life Development Group, the company owned by developer Lissette Calderon, has completed a 192-unit multifamily project in the Allapattah neighborhood.

The project, called No. 17 Residences, is a 13-story building that promises tenants the “attainable luxury” that is missing in the area.

The building is located at 1569 Northwest 17th Avenue in Miami, west of the Miami Health District.

According to the website TheRealDeal, rents start at $1,200 for a 740 Sq-ft studio apartment.

The property includes a 8,000-square-foot park for residents, a pool deck with cabanas, rooftop garden, fitness center, co-working spaces, and package rooms.

TheRealDeal report says this is the first of 3 projects for Calderon, with 16 Allapattah and 14 Allapattah due to break ground this summer.

For the complete TheRealDeal article, click here.