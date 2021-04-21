Auction fundraiser for St. Agnes going the virtual route

St. Agnes is hosting a virtual auction this month to support the St. Agnes Building with JOY project.

The event, held from April 19-29, will auction off 240 donated items. The Building with JOY project includes construction of a new church and gymnasium, enhancing security/safety, and improving the grounds to increase parking and minimize flooding and traffic.

Of the total amount raised, 10% will be allocated to St. Agnes’ scholarship fund.

To bid, go to stakb.org/auction

The Building with JOY project -- Jesus first, Others second, Yourself last -- will leave a legacy for future generations by making necessary improvements as the community’s needs have changed, space is limited, and the facilities have greatly deteriorated.

For more information on the Building with JOY project, visit www.stakb.org/JOY.

For questions, email capitalcampaign@stagneskb.org or call (305) 361-2351, ext. 207.