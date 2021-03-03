Available now -- a second chance to get government healthcare

If you lost your health insurance coverage during the COVID-19 business shutdowns, and you missed the November-December window to sign up for the Affordable Care Act program -- or even if are currently enrolled in a plan, but want to change it -- you are in luck.

On January 25, President Joe Biden signed a package of healthcare related executive orders that, among other initiatives, re-opened HealthCare.gov. which offers updated health care plans and insurance related tax credits.

“This is a great opportunity for people who missed the last window to sign up,” said Mike McGarrigle, private health insurance agent. “It’s a second chance to get insurance if you’ve lost yours due to the pandemic.”

So, from now until May 15, you can go to that website and sign up for health insurance.

It has been estimated that 7.7 million workers have lost employer-sponsored health insurance due to the pandemic, according to news reports. Now you can sign up for a new plan or update a current plan through HealthCare.gov.

Depending on your situation and where you live you may qualify for Medicaid or Medicare, but it is not part of the Affordable Care Act. Medicare is currently for people 65 and older, though President Biden is attempting to lower the age to 60.

Medicaid provides healthcare coverage primarily for low-income families, but also for children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with disabilities. Florida is among the 12 states that have not accepted federal funding to expand Medicaid, which has led to the high rate of children without health coverage.

According to a new Georgetown University study, the number of uninsured children in states that have not expanded Medicaid, such as Florida, were responsible for 41% of coverage losses for children from 2016-2019.

To learn more about the plans available in the new Supplemental Care Act, visit the website.

Be aware that health insurance websites that end in .com or .net are private agencies; they only offer supplemental plans. Supplemental plans are beneficial for seniors to add prescription, vision and dental plans that are not covered in the basic Medicare program.