As my summer comes to an end, I am feeling both excited and nervous to go back to school. Here’s why.

Covid-19 is a disease I am sure we all know about. And we also know it’s not just “a flu.” But some people still don’t take it seriously. Especially when it comes to the vaccine. If people don’t start getting vaccinated, what’s the point of putting myself at risk by going back to school.

We have all experienced quarantines, cancelling sports and events, and not being able to hang out with friends. Science has proven the vaccine to work. Some people choose to ignore the facts because it has been made political and they say it‘s dangerous.

If we want Covid-19 to go away, we need vaccines. Every day I go to school with other kids and staff members,I’m putting my health at risk. If people don’t learn to suffer a little needle that can save your life, and many others, then where are we going and what is the point of this?

Masks have helped us but people who think wearing a mask under your nose continue to put everybody at risk, including themselves..

Where are we going people? Do we really want to have to endure Zoom classroom meetings again ?!

No thanks. Wear your mask correctly and get the vaccine. It has been proven to be safe. Are you willing to put yourself and your family at risk? I am not. Please do your part. Do the right thing and get a small vaccine. And wear a mask.

Think of it as a nice little accessory.

Mia is a MAST Academy incoming 6th grader and a former #kbminijournalist for Islander News