Once August comes around, one cannot help but come to terms with the fact that summer is ending -- and with that, the sad reality that school is about to start. After six years at MAST Academy I must admit that beginning school this year feels bitter-sweet.

I started going to MAST in seventh grade, and since then this school has become like a second home, filled with people I love. Now I am going into my senior year and sad to leave my amazing summer behind. I feel even more ripped apart by the fact that the sooner I start school the sooner it will all come to an end. Before long, the year will finish and I will be forced to say goodbye to all of my favorite teachers and friends.

But with that also comes excitement.

Senior year is supposed to be the best year of high school, and I am ready for that to be true. I can’t wait for all of the unique and fun traditions that I will get to experience. For example, decorating a senior crown and wearing it on the first day of school.

Zang is an incoming Senior at MAST, on the yearbook committee and an Islander News intern