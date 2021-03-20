Baitfish are running, and schools of bigger fish right with them

Fishing offshore of Key Biscayne will be heating up as more baitfish schools move north for the summer. Expect schools of kingfish, Spanish mackerel, bluefish, sailfish and cobias to be right on the tails of these migrating baitfish.

This past week, with calming seas, the fishing was expected to explode. But with very little current, that did not happen. The offshore fleet had a nice variety of fish, but there were lulls between strikes.

Kingfish in the 10-to-20-pound range were caught by fishermen targeting depths between 40 to 160 feet of water. The kingfish were caught on live baits fished free lined, from a kite and with baits fished deep with the help of a one-ounce lead sinker.

Fresh ballyhoo and Spanish sardines hooked to a three-hook rig and fished deep with the help of a one-ounce sinker were getting kingfish strikes. So, if you cannot get live baits, you can always try a fresh bait.

Quite a few bonitos, some Spanish mackerel, a few sailfish, barracudas and cobias were caught in depths between 80 to 260 feet of water. Most of these fish were caught using live baits.

The top live baits were pilchards, threadfin herring, and goggle eye jacks.

On the overcast days, blackfin tuna were being caught over many of the deeper wrecks. With little to no current fishermen were hitting the deeper wrecks and catching big amberjacks, almoco jacks, cobia, mutt

on, and vermillion snappers -- using live pinfish and threadfin herring. To get the strikes the fishermen used lead weight on top of their leaders to keep the baits close to the bottom.

Large tarpon and slot-size snook continue to be caught in Government Cut at night, in the early mornings and just before dusk. Large live shrimp and live pinfish have been getting most of the strikes.

Stay Safe and Tight Lines!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.