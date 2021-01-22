Henry “Hank” Aaron, one-time Negro League outfielder who broke Babe Ruth's Major League home run record, died on Friday.

Aaron was 86 years old.

No cause of death was reported. The Atlanta Braves baseball club, whom Aaron played for, confirmed that he died in his sleep.

In a statement, Braves chairman Terry McGuirk said, “We are absolutely devastated by the passing of our beloved Hank. He was a beacon for our organization first as a player, then with player development, and always with our community efforts. His incredible talent and resolve helped him achieve the highest accomplishments, yet he never lost his humble nature.”

Aaron was last seen in public receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. At the time Aaron said he wanted to help spread the word to Black Americans that the vaccine was safe.

He was born in Mobile, Alabama in 1934 and played for the Negro Leagues' Indianapolis Clowns in 1952 before being discovered by the then Boston Braves, who purchased his contract for $10,000.

Aaron was a consistent home run hitter who in 1974 surpassed one of baseball’s most prestigious records - Babe Ruth’s 714 career home run mark. Aaron’s achievement was marked by a racist hate mail campaign, which included many death threats from anonymous senders.

On the day Aaron hit his 715th home run, legendary baseball announcer Vin Scully said, “'What a marvelous moment for baseball. What a marvelous moment for Atlanta and the state of Georgia. What a marvelous moment for the country and the world. A black man is getting a standing ovation in the Deep South for breaking the record of an all-time baseball idol.”

Aaron retired in 1976 with 755 home runs. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982.

