Beach renourishment program is good news on sea level rising concerns

As pointed out by Jorge Mendia in a recent Opinion column in the Islander News, the healthy beach at Key Colony is a direct consequence of our first beach renourishment. And he is correct. But the implication of that statement is that by renourishing our beaches we are able to deny any adverse effect from any potential rise in sea level.

We have done it for the last 20 years -- ALLELUJAH.

So by implementing a well conceived renourishment program that will lessen the effect of coastal erosion on our beaches, we not only get a healthy beach but we ameliorate or maybe even negate any effects from rising sea levels.

This is great news because our village can now concentrate on our three most important infrastructure projects:

- Beach renourishment

- Undergrounding power lines

- Improving drainage of our streets during and after a storm

Julio J Diaz