Ferreira Construction on Tuesday began laying down a temporary road on the north and south beach access points -- at either end of Oceana Key Biscayne apartments -- as well as a temporary path along the beach, which will be used by smaller trucks to move sand.

“They are only covering the paths with sand, to not wreck the bricks,” said local Manny Rionda who was there Wednesday when the trucks were building the temporary road by the Oceana beach path.

Trucks are expected to begin delivering sand on Friday, March 5.

In a Village Connect message earlier this week, officials warned residents and visitors to use caution if visiting the beach. Renourishment work will take place Monday-,Friday from sunup to sundown. The beaches will be accessible on weekends, but residents and visitors are asked to be cautious as beach conditions may vary.

Stay tuned for weekly updates regarding the re-nourishment project.

Key Biscayne’s beaches have needed repair since Hurricane Irma hit in 2017, as well as the impact of natural erosion due to rising sea levels. Using funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, and the Florida Division of Emergency Management grants, the village will fund 23,000 cubic yards of sand for the project. The project also entails rebuilding the dunes, replanting native plants and removing exotic plants.

During the March 9 Village Council meeting, the Council will vote on possibly adding an additional 8,000 cubic yards of sand, to be funded by the village, to maximize shoreline protection.

By widening the beach and restoring the dunes, the village’s goal is to enhance shoreline protection and minimize damages that may arise from future storms.

Each day, about 100 trucks of sand will bring in sand. Village officials warn that there will be additional noise as a result of the project, including back-up alarms from the trucks. area and move northward.

The project must be completed no later than April 30 because turtle nesting season officially opens on May 1.

For additional information, please contact Dr. Roland Samimy, the village’s chief resilience and sustainability officer, at (786) 770-9465.