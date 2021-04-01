Village update on ongoing beach renourishment project

Throughout the week of March 29, the project area will continue to move southward focusing on widening the beach between monument number 104.5 at the middle of the Ritz Carlton Hotel and approaching monument number 105.5 near the Key Biscayne Beach Club.

A daily estimate of 100 truck loads of sand will continue to enter Key Biscayne. Residents and visitors are advised that traffic will be impacted; additionally, please do not park along Sonesta Drive as it can impede the flow of sand delivery.

Work on the beach will take place Monday – Friday from sunup to sundown.

The beach will remain open during the re-nourishment. Please use caution if visiting the beach as there will be truck traffic and avoid the Beach Access Pathways North and South of Oceana during the work week. Beachgoers are asked to please not climb the mounds of sand or allow children to climb the sand as it may pose a safety risk.

Residents who wish to visit the beach and do not yet have access to Beach Park may contact Richard Perez at (305) 365-8900 or rperez@keybiscayne.fl.gov at the Key Biscayne Community Center.

For additional information, contact Dr. Roland Samimy, chief resilience and sustainability officer at (786) 770-9465.