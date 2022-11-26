Beat Argentina, get a $460,000 Rolls Royce

Saudi Arabia’s stunning win over Argentina in the 2022 World Cup last week not only triggered a national holiday the day after their win, now the players themselves will celebrate in a brand-new Rolls Royce.

Each member of the Saudi Arabia's team – the country’s new heroes – will be presented a with a new Rolls Royce by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud for their stunning achievement.

With Mexico and Poland playing to a 0-0 draw, the Saudi’s now sit on top of Group C, with two-time World Cup champions Argentina last in the group.

According to a report by Malay Mail, each player will receive a RM6 million Rolls Royce Phantom from the Prince.

So, what is the value of a new Rolls-Royce? According to Car and Driver, a new Rolls-Royce with a V12 engine, starts at $460 000 and is considered one of the most comfortable luxury cars available.