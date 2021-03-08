The Key Biscayne Women's Golf Association enjoyed a Beat the Pro tournament with Assistant Golf Professional Dan Tupaj, who played a few holes with each of the groups.

Eight ladies beat his gross score with their net scores: Deb Albanese, 69; Rita Craft, 71; Ana Berenguer, 74; Nancy Phillips, 75, Ingrid Faber, 75; Judy Chamberlain, 76; Wendy Sullivan, 77; and Nancy Campaigne, 77. Closest to the pin on #8 winners were Nancy Philips (16-26 Handicap) and Ingrid Faber (27-36 Handicap).

Closest to the pin on #17 were Judy Chamberlain (16-26) and Barbara Lamar (27-36). The longest drive on #14 was won by Deb Albanese (16-26) and Lisa Coello (27-36).

The ladies' golf group meets at 8:30 every Tuesday morning at Crandon Park. Newcomers are welcome. If interested, call the pro shop:(305) 365-8672.