I have been informed that I have gone to the “dark side.”

The dark side includes the shadow government, the puppet masters, the plutocrats, those who feed at the government trough, those with secret agendas.

It includes some horrendous people, including, but not limited to, a terrible lawyer who has probably done more to create the Village of Key Biscayne and who has worked tirelessly for its growth, happiness and prosperity; his horrible daughter, also a lawyer, who loves Key Biscayne and runs a chat room. She had the gall to create a PAC so she could legally bring people and funds together to educate residents on the pro-bond authorization initiative; the very liberal/socialist democrats, Mayor Bond and Madam Bond, who are pushing for passage of this referendum for their own selfish stupid reasons; and the unscrupulous, back-stabbing, nasty executive director of the community foundation, who in my opinion is the closest person I know to a living saint -- always helping others, always caring for others, always doing what she can to make Key Biscayne the best place on earth to reside.

The last time my name was associated with her, I was turned in to the Ethics Commission for conflict of interest by a fellow councilmember, who is leading the anti-referendum movement. The commission threw out the trumped up complaint. I have been told that another friend on the council, who is spearheading the anti-bond referendum movement, has told his followers that I can’t be trusted; that I am for the referendum for purely self-serving reasons.

I am not sure how I will benefit more by the passage of the referendum than any other Key Biscayne resident.

I am sure you might be wondering how an outspoken, fiscally conservative member of council, who has tried to reduce waste and make the government more efficient -- all so our real estate taxes go down -- could support the GO Bond initiative. How I, a card-carrying Republican, could possibly associate with those nefarious Democrat creatures on the dark side. These creatures who are in favor of authorizing council to have a financial tool at their disposal that will save millions of dollars for residents over a 30 year period, if and when the time comes to pay for infrastructure projects for the long term viability of the village.

All kidding aside, I have an open mind in regards to the referendum and I haven’t heard one valid argument for voting against it. If I learn of a logical reason to vote “no,” I will change my mind and try to persuade others to do the same. Until then, I am 100% in favor of the referendum.

In the meantime I will continue to try to make the government more efficient, eliminate waste, hire a new manager, work to get FPL to pay for most of the undergrounding of the electric, and get the Army Corps of Engineers to pay for most of the underwater structures to reduce the loss of our sand.

Most importantly, I want to eliminate the divisiveness that has taken over our wonderful island -- condos vs. single family; newcomers vs. old timers; rich vs. very rich; Democrat vs. Republican, east vs. west -- and bring everybody back together. We need to realize that we are blessed to live here, and it is important to be civil and respect other people’s opinion, even if it is contrary to yours. That’s because I believe everyone has the best intentions for the key.

Don’t forget to vote early; otherwise, I will see you at the polls on November 3.