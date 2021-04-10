The fishing off Key Biscayne continues to improve as we move further into spring. Schools of northbound migrating bait fish are being followed by larger predators that when hungry rush through the baitfish schools and feed till their full. The baitfish schools consist of silver mullets that have hungry large tarpon, big Spanish mackerel, and bluefish schools close on their tails.

Often schools of pompano and ladyfish will be traveling with the mullet’s schools and feeding on the shrimp, crabs, and worms that the mullet stir up when they stop to feed on the sea bottom. For the tarpon fisherman, slow drift a frisky silver mullet or two behind the boat in the channel between the Rickenbacker Causeway and the Seaquarium. Early mornings are best for this area.

While you are drifting your live baits, you can cast the Savage Gear 3-D Bait Fish Paddle Tail or a 3-D Pulse Tail Mullet for the tarpons. The Key Biscayne Channel is another good tarpon spot right now. Chances are good that while you are targeting the tarpon you will also get strikes from big jack crevalles and sharks.

Further offshore from the outer reef line to the blue waters edge, sailfish, kingfish, blackfin tuna, bonitos, cobias, and big dolphins are attacking the schools of ballyhoos and flying fish.

Head offshore and concentrate your efforts around artificial reefs in a depth of about 180 feet of water. Deploy a kite or two with a few frisky large threadfin herring or goggle eye jacks. It should not take long before a hungry predator checks out your struggling baitfish. While you are fishing your kite baits, drop a live pinfish to the bottom and you should hook up on a nice cobia, large mutton snapper or big amberjack.

Tight Lines and Great Fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.