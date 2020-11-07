According to a report and projection by NBC News, Joe Biden became president-elect Saturday morning after winning Pennsylvania and winning its 20 Electoral College votes.

Biden is now in a position to take the leadership of a country dealing with a historic pandemic along with a reeling economy and social unrest.

Senator Kamala Harris, 56, of California, will be the first woman and first person of color to hold the office of vice president.

President Donald Trump has refused to concede after Biden was declared the winner. “We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over,” Trump said.

“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated,” Trump said as his reelection campaign has filed lawsuits in multiple states, although several have already been dismissed.

Once it is all said and done, Biden will be inaugurated on January 20, 2021