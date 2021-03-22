Biden selects former Florida U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson to head nation’s space program

On Friday, President Joe Biden he’s picked former Florida U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson head up NASA.

In the announcement, posted on the White House website, Biden mentioned Nelson’s long experience with the U.S. space program, having chaired the Space Subcommittee as a member of the U.S. House for six years. Additional, Nelson was the chairman or ranking member of the Senate Space and Science Subcommittee during his time in the Senate.

He was also the ranking member of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.

The White House statement mentioned that in 1986, Nelson flew on the 24th flight of the Space Shuttle. “The mission on Columbia, orbited the earth 98 times during six days. Nelson conducted 12 medical experiments including the first American stress test in space and a cancer research experiment sponsored by university researchers. In the Senate he was known as the go-to senator for our nation’s space program.”

Nelson serves on the NASA Advisory Council.

