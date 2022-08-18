Big Ten Conference sells broadcasting rights for $1 billion per year

Seems TV networks can’t get – or pay – enough to land sports programming. On Thursday, the Big Ten Conference announced it has signed the richest-ever television agreement for a college conference, selling the rights to its athletic events for an average of at least $1 billion a year.

According to a New York Times article, the deal involves Fox, NBC and CBS and in addition to football, includes men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, softball and volleyball and all other sports which are part of the conference.

The Big Ten involves 14 universities, with signature brands like Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State, and will add Southern California and U.C.L.A in 2024, the Times reported.

For the complete New York Times report, click here.