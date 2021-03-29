Every weekend for the past few weeks, Bill Baggs Park has been closing its gate around 1 p.m. or earlier for excess capacity. And every weekend, unaware visitors drive to the end of the island and end up being stopped by the No Entry sign and the police.

They all get stuck trying to turn left to go back.

Why is it impossible for the park to communicate its closing to the KB toll gates (or) have a traffic sign placed before cars turn from I95 into KB?

Maybe because there’s nobody manning the toll gate? How about the park locating one of its staff at the toll gates for the weekends?

Valeria Mastelli