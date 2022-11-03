With no winning tickets drawn in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, the next jackpot could be headed to world record - $1.5 billion – category, possibly surpassing the 2016 record $1.586 billion Powerball grand prize, which was shared by three winners.

But while no ticket matched the six numbers drawn Wednesday night – white balls 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and red Powerball 23 - more than 7.2 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $74.9 million, according to an article posted on the Powerball website.

16 tickets sold in 12 states (AZ, CA-2, CO, GA-2, MD-2, MN, NC, NJ-2, NY, OR, TX, VA) matched the five white balls drawn, each winning $1 million dollars, while three tickets won $2 million each by guessing the five white balls and having the Power Play option. Those tickets were bought in Arizona, Montana and New Jersey.

Nationwide, there were 189 tickets that won a $50,000 prize, and another 49 tickets that won a $100,000 prize.

If a someone selects the correct numbers in Saturday’s jackpot, it will be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history and third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots I US history:

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

2. $1.5 Billion (Est.) - Nov. 5, 2022

3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

5. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

6. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

7. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

8. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

9. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

10. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO

