Legislation sponsored by Commissioner Rebeca Sosa was unanimously adopted last week directing the county administration to create a Biscayne Bay recovery webpage.

The webpage will feature the Biscayne Bay Taskforce Force’s Report, and the county’s actions resulting from its recommendations.

This website is part of the county’s multi-media effort to increase awareness of the importance of Biscayne Bay. By having a way for residents to readily access information on the status of the Bay, the County is hoping to attract more active community participation.

Also authorized was the disbursement of up to $500,000 from the Biscayne Bay Environmental Enhancement Trust Fund.

This money is to be used for the removal and disposal of marine debris. Commissioner Sosa stated that "these funds were essential to protecting the wildlife native to the Bay," adding that "there is still much work to be done to improve the quality of the Bay."

If you would like to read the report it its entirety, click here: