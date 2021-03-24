Biscayne Bay’s Johnson’s Seagrass a delicate, threatened species

There are a variety of South Florida animals and species listed as endangered or threatened by the Endangered Species Act, but Johnson’s Seagrass (Halophila johnsonii), which is unique to Biscayne Bay and the nearby coast, is the first and only marine plant listed.

The main reason it’s listed is because of habitat loss, according to the National Marine Fisheries Services.

NOAA Fisheries, which is responsible for the stewardship of the nation's ocean resources and their habitat, is actively involved in the rehabilitation of the endangered seagrass.

The seagrass is threatened by population increases that cause pollution runoff into the waters where the plant lives. They are also destroyed by dredge-and-fill projects that degrade water quality, bury plants and redistribute sediment.

Boating is another destructive factor. Boat propellers rip up the plant in the shallow waters where it grows. Anchoring and mooring break root systems. And in the Southeast, where the plant mostly grows, increasingly severe storms, the result of global warming, also threaten the plant.

Why it’s important is because Johnson’s Seagrass plays a major role in the health of “benthic” (occurring on the bottom of a body of water) resources that are shelter and nursery habitats.

The Endangered Species Act was established in 1973 to identify, list and protect threatened and endangered species and their habitats. The law mandates that states adopt management programs with approval from the federal government.

The first attempt to get this tender little plant protected began in 1993. Johnson’s Seagrass officially listed as threatened in 1998. In 2000, its habitat was listed as critical, and the area from Biscayne Bay up to Sebastian Inlet was designated its critical habitat.

A recovery plan was begun in 2002.

Despite its diminutive size, studies indicate that Johnson’s Seagrass provides similar ecological and economic benefits compared to the larger seagrasses, such as being a food source, a refuge, and nursery for numerous wildlife species, according to NOAA’s recovery plan for the plant.

The seagrass is not the only species in our area to be threatened. From Biscayne National Park to Lower Matacombe Key the Schaus Swallowtail Butterfy is dwindling. Green sea turtles have been on the endangered species list since 1978. Hawksbill, Atlantic Ridley and Leatherback sea turtles are also listed as threatened by the Endangered Species Act.

Other endangered species in South Florida include Key Deer, the Key Largo Mouse and Woodrat and the Lower Keys Marsh Rabbits. There are also 22 species of coral now protected under the ESA , including Elkhorn and Staghorn coral which were added in 2006.

For more information about Johnson’s Seagrass and other threatened and endangered species please visit the NOAA website .