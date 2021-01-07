Boat collision at Bear Cut Bridge on Monday leaves 1 missing and several injured

Versión en español

Two boats collided near the Bear Cut Bridge Monday night in an accident that left several injured and one person missing, according to Miami rescue teams who were continuing their search for the missing man Tuesday.

According to Lieutenant Pete Sánchez of the City of Miami Fire Department, the missing man is 33 and was on board one of the boats with a group of seven people. It is believed he fell overboard after the boats collided.

When the Islander News asked a representative of the Key Biscayne Police if any island residents were among those involved, they would not comment. Police Chief Charles Press, who is serving as acting village manager, was not available for comment.

The Miami-Dade Fire Department, the Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission joined the City of Miami in the search and rescue mission. Eighteen divers have been involved in the search for the missing man. searched multiple times over a period of time. two hours.

Monday’s accident resulted in one woman being transported to the hospital with a leg injury, along with a man with an abdominal injury and a third person with unspecified injuries. The identities of the victims were not released.

The accident, which happened around 7:22 p.m. near Bear Cut Bridge, remains under investigation.

We will update the story as details become available