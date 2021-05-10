Bocage Orthodontics brings beautiful smiles to Key Biscayners’ faces

Originally from Montevideo, Uruguay, Dr. Virginia Bocage and her family moved to Key Biscayne in 2013 and shortly thereafter Dr. Bocage went back to school and earned her Advanced Education in General Dentistry certification, which along with the Florida Dental Boards enables her to work as an orthodontist in Florida.

Two years later, in 2015, Dr. Bocage opened Bocage Orthodontics. For the first couple of years, the office was opened only once a week, using the KB Smiles physical space. Inspired by her patients, Dr. Bocage expanded her practice to five days a week.

Now, while continuing to learn new treatment techniques that help create beautiful smiles in Key Biscayne, Dr. Bocage enjoys using her knowledge of science and engineering to make a positive difference in the lives of her patients.

As the number of patients grew, this past June Bocage Orthodontics moved into its own space at the 240 Crandon Building. Dr. Bocage believes that opening this new office will fill the needs of her current patients and serve the community as a full-time orthodontist -- with an expanded schedule and a warm and friendly family-oriented environment.

“Quality patient care is our top priority,” said Dr. Bocage, adding that “Our staff is dedicated to providing the superior orthodontic treatment this community expects. I’m committed to this wonderful community and trust you are going to love the new office.”

She and her staff study the most effective, esthetic and comfortable treatments available because of the benefits her patients receive.

Dr. Bocage obtained her degree of Doctor of Dental Medicine (DDS) from School of Dentistry of Uruguay. In 2000, she and her husband moved to Boston, where she pursued her Masters degree in Orthodontics from Harvard University. After three years, she received her Certificate in Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics from Harvard and her Masters in Medical Sciences (M.M.Sc.) in Oral Biology, also from Harvard.

Dr. Bocage has two children -- Lila, 11, and Milo, who is 10. Lila and Milo were born in Washington, DC.

Bocage Orthodontics is located in the 240 Crandon Blvd., Suite 106. They are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

You can reach them at (786) 598-0297 or visit them online by clicking here.