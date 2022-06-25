Bonnie on tap? Tropical wave in expected to develop over the Caribbean next week

On Saturday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) was monitoring a tropical wave over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean that is expected to develop over the next week.

Should the system develop into a named storm, it will be called Bonnie, the second named storm of the 2022 Hurricane Season.

The NHC said environmental conditions appear conducive for development over the next few days, and a tropical depression could form during the early to middle part of next week.

The system is moving at 15 to 20 mph and on the present course, would approach the Windward Islands on Tuesday, and move into the southeastern Caribbean Sea by Wednesday.

The NHC says the system has a 60 percent chance or development in the next 5 days.

The NHC was also monitoring an area of low pressure which could form early next week over the northern Gulf of Mexico. The NHC says any development of this system likely be slow to occur as it drifts westward toward the northwestern Gulf of Mexico.

