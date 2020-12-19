Dear Mr Editor:

We want to ask you for a service to the community. My husband and I used to read the police crime report in the Islander News reported for many years.

It is very important for all of us to know the current and huge amount of robbery, trespassing and stolen cars.

Reading it in our newspaper residents will lock their cars, and doors, install alarms and take care of their bicycles and possessions.

A great and needed service to the community for crime prevention.

Sincerely yours,

Victoria De Giraldo