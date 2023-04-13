Broward schools to close Friday, as district damages could be "at least $2 million"

A day after Broward County saw an “unprecedented” amount of rain fall, over 25 inches in less than a day, Broward County Public Schools announced they will remain closed on Friday.

Thursday, Florida Gov Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Broward County.

In a Thursday afternoon Tweet, Broward Schools said that “schools and district offices will remain closed on Friday, April 14. Afterschool activities, events, and extracurricular activities are also cancelled, along with Success Saturdays tutoring.”

The Tweet added that schools and administrative offices are expected to be open on Monday, April 17th.

In a life streamed news conference on Beacon TV, administrators said that the district has suffered at least $2 million in damages and 30 schools have not been inspected for damages as staff members were not able to access the schools due to inaccessible roads.