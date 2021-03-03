Bucket Project uses art to elevate awareness for keeping beaches clean

One day while biking in Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, we asked a park ranger what the park needed help with and he asked if we could paint some buckets.

That simple question has turned into a fun, creative community project involving six Key Biscayne artists, two members from KITS (Kindness in the Schools), two MAST Academy students and several Pre-K4 children.

Volunteers gather weekly at the park to pick up trash, using plastic buckets. When pictures of the group are taken of the effort for promotional purposes, they usually show the beautiful scenery -- the beach, the lighthouse, a sunset or the lush green landscape -- but, invariably, the green plastic buckets are unsightly.

The newly painted buckets will be used in the park’s promotional materials creating awareness about the importance of keeping trash out of our oceans. Hopefully, the campaign will inspire others to come help out and volunteer.

For more information on upcoming projects or to donate for upcoming events, contact KITS at kindnessintheschools@gmail.com

Key Biscayne artists:

Monica Campana (@mcampanam). “I love nature. I love Key Biscayne. Let’s keep the beaches clean.”

Bibiana Domit (@bibianadomit). “I believe one of the purposes of art is to serve the highest good of people and communities.”

Jimena Gutierrez-Gratteri (@jimenagart). “Hope and Faith, two concepts that today more than ever we need to remember. And it is precisely in initiatives like this, where we collaborate together, that we can see them in a concrete way. Hope becomes tangible when we become aware that the smallest gestures, like picking up trash, make a difference. Faith in humanity grows, as many hearts light up together and are infected by the desire for clean beaches (free of plastic). These simple buckets are now works-of-art reminding volunteers of their beautiful actions.”

Pilar Honorato (@artpilarhonorato). “So happy to be a part of this project to create environmental awareness about maintaining our beaches and parks clean. I was inspired by coral colors and how healthy coral looks in a healthy ocean.”

Vero Murphy (@vero_murphy_art). “Bill Baggs park means a lot to me. I walk along the beach to the lighthouse every weekend and run on its amazing trails almost daily. It is a paradise and everybody can enjoy it. Let’s protect its beauty.”

Sonia Sánchez (@bysonjadesign). “Humans created plastic bags thinking of a better world. We were wrong. Plastic bags are killing the fauna and flora of the oceans. We forgot that we cannot live without our Mother Earth. No more plastic bags. That’s my goal.”

KITS members:

Laudy Ibarra. “Kids are showing us that age really is just a number when it comes to caring for the environment. Creating the bucket with my pre-K 4 students helped them learn that we all play an important role in helping our world. Be part of the solution not part of the pollution.”

Kim Vincent. “I feel lucky to have such an amazing park right in my very own backyard where I can enjoy the ocean, a bike ride, a hike or just watch the sunset. It was an honor to be able to give back and be a part of this collaborative effort."

Mast Academy students:

Lucia Marina (10th grade)

Isabel Marina (8th grade)