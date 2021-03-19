They are back! The Islander News’ Key Biscayne K-8 Center #kbminijournalists are once again writing on a variety of topics, from reviewing movies and books, to skateboarding, moving to a new home, and even chiming in on the Super Bowl halftime show and the game itself!

This group of KBCS fourth graders are from the class of Mrs. Clio Walshe-Crawford.

The #kbminijournalsts participate in a program where they learned the basic tenets of journalism from Islander News personnel -- everything from understanding the role of a journalist in a democracy, to how to develop a story.

With pride, we present the work of our #kbminijournalists, the 2021 Edition. Hope you enjoy their work.

The Worst Halftime Show Ever!

Expectations: “I think this halftime show will rock because there are new people coming!”

Reality: “This was the worst halftime show ever!”

I thought the halftime show at this year's Super Bowl was going to be great because The Weekend was singing, and I had thought Kesha was singing too, but then when I found out it was only The Weekend, I was disappointed. Also, it was so short. For one part of the show, it was so blurry. I can say that many people, not just me, thought it was bad. My family thought it was terrible, and at last one of my friends also. No offense to The Weekend, but I really didn’t think this was his best work. I love the song “Blinded by the Lights” but it’s just that the show was bad.

To the people who liked the show, you must like The Weekend a lot. As for the Super Bowl, there are a lot of things I want to say. One thing I will say about it is that I was happy it was in Florida, but sad I did not get to go in person. Getting back to the halftime show, the one thing I liked was the way the stage was set up and how cool the way The Weekend entered the stage. I still think the show was bad, but those two things I liked.

By Mia Nuñez

New home

Some people like moving, others don’t. Me, I love moving to a new house. It’s so much fun. I know most people think it’s horrible, but you always get to try something new. For example, when I moved to England. It was a bit scary, especially the first few days at school. Recess was very lonely for me. This was the schedule: Go to school, work, eat, recess, go home. When I say lonely, I mean lonely. I just walked around and did nothing. One day I was strolling around when I noticed some girls playing around. I went to ask if I could play and surprisingly, they said ... yes! After that I started learning new games and got more and more friends, and then I thought, “this place isn't too bad after all.” I know it sounds just like a movie -- you just walk up, and they say yes -- but it’s true!

Sometimes you don’t make new friends, but there are always new experiences you’ll love and cherish. Sometimes it’s the house you don’t like, but I assure you can find something you like, even if it’s super old or modern or way too small, or just normal. The point is that you can always find a good side to everything. One tip: If you’re moving to a new house, and your mom is really stressed, don’t complain too much and don’t start fights with her. Honestly, it truly helps! When I moved, I started to think how good things were before, but then I started to think how lucky I was. That I had it better off than other people, so I should be grateful. Whichever problems you have with moving, always know that there’s more good in it than bad. It”s just a matter of perspective

By Martina Ellis

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

J.J. Abrams directed the film and wrote the script. George Lucas was the executive producer. In the movie, the resistance tries to find Emperor Palpatine before supreme leader Kylo Ren does. When the Emperor is revived, he creates a universal empire to fulfill his desire for power. At the end of the movie, Rey and Kylo Ren battle each other to either rule the galaxy or save it. Some of the parts of the film that I liked was when Darth Sidious revealed that he was Rey’s grandfather. I also liked when the characters had air and lightsaber duels because of the major special effects.

I recommend the film to kids and teenagers because little kids probably won’t understand it. Also, I loved the CGI in the film compared to the first movies made in the 1980’s. Some of the things I didn’t like about it was that the rebels were constantly going from one planet from the other. Also, they did not have any transition from the previous movies. In my opinion, this film deserves 4 stars.

By Lucas Antia

Riley’s First Date

“Riley’s First Date” is a hilarious short film from Disney. “Riley’s First Date” is a short film from the movie “Inside Out,” which I am sure most of you are familiar with. Just a heads up, it might offend your parents. This short film was about a girl named Riley going on her first date, but when the boy comes over to pick her up the dad starts asking all these questions because these tiny little people in everyone’s brains don’t think he is good enough. Then the mom’s tiny little people decide to ask Riley if this is a date, but Riley just says that they were going ice skating with a few friends. Meanwhile, the dad and the boy are rocking out downstairs because they both discovered they were both in a band and played AC/DC. Finally, when Riley goes out with the boy, the parents agree he is a good kid.

By Bela Cenci

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

The book “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” is a worldwide famous book that shows bravery, adventure and a handful of plot twists. When I first read “Chamber of Secrets” I was very excited to learn what was going to happen next!

“The Chamber of Secrets” is about three best friends going to a wizarding school named Hogwarts. They find out that there is a monster in a chamber and if you look at its shadow you become petrified. Later the three best friends hear that a girl has been taken into the chamber. One of them goes and finds the girl. This book is far one of my favorites. If you enjoy plot twists, this is the movie for you!

By Ornella Roso Patrick

Zelda Link’s Awakening

Zelda is a game for Nintendo. It is a very good game; you must try to save an island and it is hard, but not too hard. Before you start the game, it lets you choose a mode so you can make it hard or easy. It’s not one of those games that you have no idea what to do, there is a telephone in several places throughout the map. On the telephone it gives you clues to help you find levels.

You can earn the games currency, which are gems called rupees. In the village there is a fishing place, town tool shop, and more! The levels get harder as you go, and the last one is almost impossible to beat. The only part I did not like about the game was that it was not multiplayer.

By Belen Porro

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” is a very interesting movie.

The movie has two parts. Since this is the last movie in the series, I would watch all the other movies before watching “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.” Is it the end of the Dark Lord Voldemort? Will Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley survive? Will Hogwarts school of witchcraft and wizardry burn in flames or will it go back to the sunshine magic school it was? All of that is after the journey to find horcruxes (items that have part of your soul). Will Harry Potter find out the heartbreaking secret? Students at Hogwarts fight a battle between good and bad, some live and some die. Does Voldemort kill Harry potter?

Here are some details that the movie includes.

Severus Snape becomes headmaster after the murder of Albus Dumbledore.

Harry Potter comes to Hogwarts looking for Ravenclaw's lost diadem.

The battle occurs with the death of Fred Weasley, the twin of Gorge Weasley.

Harry Potter finds out the truth of who he is.

Dobby the house elf dies for Harry Potter.

This movie is very cool, and you should watch it!

By Bianca Keif

Refugee

A couple of months ago I read a book called “Refugee” by Alan Gratz that I really liked. It’s about three kids from different times that are searching for refuge. One kid was called Josef, another kid was Isabell, and the last was Mahmoud. Josef was a Jewish boy looking for refuge from Nazi Germany. Isabel, a Cuban girl in 1994, turned to America for a better life because of the unrest in her country, and Mahmoud, a Syrian boy in 2015 searches for refuge in Europe with his family after his home is destroyed. The book follows each of their unexpected journeys, teaching us to never give up hope. Overall, the book is interesting, suspenseful, and meaningful.

I highly recommend this book!

By Victor Cuenca

Super Bowl

I think the Super Bowl was good, but unexpected. First, the Chiefs receivers were playing horrible, but Patrick Mahomes was playing amazing -- same as Tom Brady. The Tampa Bucs defense was also playing bomb. Overall, I still thought it was very good.

The halftime show was good, but it could have been better. The Bucs offense was also playing very well. I recommend watching it every year. Also, I’d watch the play-off games if I were you!

Lorenzo Vicentini

A Little Something I Find Interesting...

I find skateboarding interesting and fun to learn. Skateboarding is super fun, especially with friends. You do fall down sometimes, but you learn what you did wrong, then get back up. You will have to get knee pads for your safety! Skateboarding is a fun learning experience. There are a bunch of cool tricks and stunts that you can do, too. Skateboarding takes balance, so if you think you have what it takes, then give it a try.

By Santigo Perez Bedoya