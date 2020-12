Editor’s Note. Letter sent to Chaplain Norris Burkes in response to his column, “A feline prayer opens new feelings”

Just a note to tell you how lovely it was to read your article in the Key Biscayne Islander. Your kindness reminds me of the priests I grew up on in NYC many moons ago.

I often wonder about the Holy Ghost, and I’ve longed to be touched by it; after reading your article on pets and prayers it occurred to me I’ve seen Him plenty. Have a wonderful Sunday stay safe.

Best,

Billy Kaynor