Calle Ocho Festival canceled again over COVID-19 health concerns

The organizers of Carnaval Miami this week announced that they are canceling their flagship events traditionally held in March: the Carnival on the Mile in Coral Gables and Miami’s Calle Ocho Music Festival.

Carnaval Miami is produced by the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana, a nonprofit organization that has assisted the underserved youth in South Florida for the past 45 years. It took a hard financial hit and has been challenged to continue doing good in the community.

The internationally famed Calle Ocho Music Festival has brought Latino people, the South Florida community and tourists together to celebrate Miami’s unique and vibrant culture for more than 42 years. The festival wasm, in 2020, the first major South Florida event canceled due to the pandemic.

“The pandemic has affected the ability to carry out our largest special event fundraising initiatives,” said Jorge Fernandez, president of Kiwanis Club of Little Havana. “But we have made a promise to the community.”

Despite its inability to carry out special events, in 2020 the organization provided more than 40 college scholarships, assisted more than 7,000 South Florida students with school supplies, and provided more than 2,000 toys to underprivileged children during the holidays. Additionally, the organization distributed more than 30,000 meals to those facing food insecurity in Little Havana.

“It is disappointing that this will be the second year in a row without a Calle Ocho Music Festival, but public health is the priority,” said Fernandez. “We look forward to dancing in the street together again in 2022.”

Save the dates for Carnaval on the Mile 2022 [March 5 – 6] & Calle Ocho Music Festival 2022 [March 13]

