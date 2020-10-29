To the Editor:

I am disappointed about the state of affairs in our island paradise. Corruption is real; embedded power breeds it; and often the most corrupt are the least likely to admit it. They will deny it even exists.

To the clique behind the curtain, the “Dark Side” as Ed London calls it, the machinations they use to try and get their way -- “the only way,” “the only logical approach” -- all in the name of community, may end up destroying what they were supposedly trying to save.

Monday I witnessed a new low, Mrs. Dyane Fried-Simon assaulting (allegedly) a supporter of an opposing candidate. Shame on you Mrs. Simon. Minutes later, her companions -- Frank Caplan, Gina Coleman and Mayor Mike Davey -- summoned the police in an attempt to silence opposing points of view, in this case, Andy Herrera and his bullhorn.

It is important for all of us, particularly those in leadership positions, to practice humility. As the author C.S. Lewis wrote:”Humility is not thinking less of yourself, it is thinking of yourself less.”

I invite all my fellow Key Biscayners to set aside their own pride and work together for the good of the village. Working as one village -- including listening to differing points of view -- is how we can help Key Biscayne to move forward.

Juan Santaella