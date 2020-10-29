The use of a bullhorn during campaigning on Crandon Boulevard last Monday evening caused a disturbance and sparked a confrontation that resulted in a simple battery charge.

Victoria Simon of Key Biscayne is accused of touching the campaigner using the bullhorn.

Police were called to the scene because of a complaint that the person using the bullhorn was causing traffic delays and a disturbance, said Key Biscayne Police Chief Charles Press.

Responding officers “mistakenly” told the man using the bullhorn to turn it off because a permit is required, Press said. “You do not need a permit to use a bullhorn as long as it’s used in the right way and you’re not causing a disturbance,” said the chief, adding:

“The reality? It was causing a traffic jam and creating a disturbance.”

Press said that before officers arrived another participant in the campaigning, who the chief assumes “took issue with the things being said,” apparently did a “slight misdemeanor battery” by intentionally touching the shoulder of the man with a megaphone, later identified as Andy Herrera, a local resident.

There were witnesses, according to the police report. But Press noted that were “no injuries, no situation to have fire rescue to be called.”

Simon was issued a summons to appear in court on a simple battery charge.

Press said the incident is the latest sign that the 2020 election season has been especially tense. He cited the presidential race, the controversial local GO Bond referendum and the ever-present COVID-19 pandemic as factors.

“It seems like everything that can change, everything that could be blown out of proportion, everything that could be anything negative (all) seems to be lumped into the year 2020,” said Press. “The election ... has become contentious. We’re just a microcosm of America and the way America is responding to things right now. Our country is clearly at a crossroads right now.”

Mayor Mike Davey was nearby when the bullhorn incident happened, but did not see it. Davey said he has been the target of some of the negativity.

“Unfortunately there’s a lot of misinformation and lies being spread. It’s been really disappointing. I am disappointed in the process. Hopefully we’ll get through it,’’ Davey said.

Council candidate Louisa Lincoln Conway, who opposes the GO bonds referendum, said she has no problem with a bullhorn being used in public campaigning because it’s an effective tool for relaying information.

The incident is not so much the bullhorn being annoying. It’s about the tactics used by GO Bond supporters to suppress opposing information, said Conway, who did not witness the street-side incident. “What is the threat of a man on a megaphone?,’’ she said.