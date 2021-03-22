Can you stay away from screens for 24 hours? A digital detox could earn you $2,400

If you are able to successfully put the phone - and other screens - away for an entire day, you could earn $2400.

A company that specializes in testing home services and products - Reviews.org - is holding a 24-hour digital detox challenge. And they will pay their chosen challengers handsomely to survive.

"If you've got the desire to ditch your devices for a day but still need to get paid, this is the perfect opportunity for you," the company wrote on its website where aspiring those interested can apply.

Reviews.org says the ideal candidate is "definitely into tech" and up for a challenge. If you think staying away from Instagram for 24-hours is easy, think again. The challenge is a bit more involved. The selected detoxers will not only have to give up their phones for the day, but television, gaming, computers, smart watches and smart home devices as well. Yes. Alexa gets the day off too.

To help you decide whether to apply or not, Reviews.org asks some discerning questions.

- "Have you always wanted to win reality competitions like American Ninja Warrior, but you've been too busy trying to beat Mario Kart and Mortal Kombat instead?"

- "Do you know a little too much about your old acquaintances from social media?"

Those selected will receive safes to store electronics in for the 24 hours, along with a $200 Amazon gift card to put together a tech-free "survival kit."

Some survival kit suggestions include a typewriter to replace computers and writing paper to replace texts. Challengers will have provide reviews on the survival kit and give feedback on the experience.

Ready to see if you are up to the Digital Detox Challenge? Click here to register.

Applications are being accepted up to 5:00 pm MST on March 26, 2021.