Cancer-fighting ‘sea hippies’ complete their way from Key Biscayne to Key West on a fundraising journey

A group of self-professed “sea hippies” have made their 23rd annual trip from Key Biscayne to Key West to raise funds to fight cancer.

No comfy cars for this trip, these intrepid adventurers were in kayaks and on bikes. They call themselves Castaways Against Cancer.

Steve O’Brien started this journey decades ago, after losing both his mother and grandmother to cancer. It was then he decided to “light a candle instead of cursing the darkness.”

Kayaking around Key Biscayne, with weekend camping trips out to Nest Key, were O’Brien’s and his sister Kim’s way of relaxing and enjoying the natural beauty of this tropical paradise. In a moment of inspiration (or perhaps insanity, he later thought), O’Brien and three co-workers from Christopher Columbus High School in Miami decided to paddle from Key Largo to Key West, “just to see if it could be done.”

In what they now call “The Experiment,” the foursome battled darkness, fatigue, hunger, massive numbers of mosquitoes, and angry homeowners along the journey. After traveling over 160 miles in this exhausting adventure, O’Brien said, “We had the time of our lives.”

Thus was born, in 2000, the Castaways Against Cancer. Over the next two decades they have turned personal loss into hope for the future, by raising more than $1.2 million for cancer research.

Last year the group added a team of cyclists brought together by Javier Hermida.

“It just made sense to organize a cycling component. That way we can fight cancer by land and by sea,” said Hermida at last year's event.

This year seven paddlers left from Virginia Key Beach on June 13 and 12 bikers took off from there June 18 at 4 a.m. Both the paddlers and cyclists arrived in Key West by Friday afternoon.

Those traveling by kayak had their work cut out for them. “The first night on Elliot Key is always the worst night of my year,” said Eric Pina, captain of the Castaways, with a smile. The paddlers camp out the first night. After that they stayed at sponsoring hotels along the route: Gulfview Waterfront resort in Grassy Key, and Sugarloaf Lodge in Sugarloaf. At last stopping at Hyatt Centric in Key West.

There was a sunset ceremony at 7 p.m. at Barbary Beach to honor those who have passed, followed by the official “end of tour” celebration at Papa’s Pilar in Key West for sunset.

The participants varied in professions and age – the eldest in their 70s and the youngest, Caleb Eisenbergin, who is in his early 20s. He is also the son of David Eisenberg, one of the original team of four. There were other family groups sharing the adventure, too, such as brothers Patrick and Bo Linfors. Many are cancer survivors or have had family members who have fought this disease.

The first year out the men were basically on their own financially, but over the last few years several businesses have stepped up to the plate: Key Largo Fisheries, C and C Wood Fire Eats, SS Wreck Galley, Tank Brewery and Little Wings to name just a few. These organizations have donated food, but more significantly also donated funds toward the fight against cancer.

The Castaways are partnered with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami. This year, the Center has pledged to match 50 cents to every $1 raised for the next five years.

If you would like to make a donation, or click here to visit he Castaways Against Cancer website and learn how to join this fundraising event next year.