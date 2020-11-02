Dear Editor:

I have been a visitor to Key Biscayne since the time of incorporation and a permanent resident since 2010. Through this time, I have followed the government of the village.

I am familiar with all the major accomplishments of our government. I wish to express my support for former Mayor Frank Kaplan. His record of service to the village has been exceptional. Therefore, I wish to endorse Frank Kaplan for the Village Council. He will continue his excellent principals for the council of the village.

Beatriz Arocha de Suess