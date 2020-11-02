Do you know what continues to amaze me when I observe Frank Caplan working on our behalf? It is his endless capacity to bring fresh ideas to old problems, and being open minded to solutions proposed by others. Plus, he is uniquely qualified to add the perspective of history to council discussions.

As we approach the 30th anniversary of our formation as a municipality, let us reflect on why this village was formed by the people and for the people of Key Biscayne. The reasons that I clearly recall were to reduce our density, control our destiny, create open spaces, manage our own tax dollars, and to provide our own first class fire rescue and police departments.

With those categories as my checklist, voting for Frank Caplan became the obvious choice, based upon his record of service. Density: Limited the Sonesta and Holiday Colony redevelopment. Destiny: What better example than negotiating the deal for constructing and renovating KB children's public education facilities? Open spaces: Secured youth athletic field at MAST, embraced neighborhood parks. Tax dollars: Fiscally responsible voting record. Public safety: Knows what it took to create first in class departments and understands how the variables of recruitment and retention factor into keeping us safe.

For the challenges that lie ahead, we need Frank Caplan on Council.

Steve Simon