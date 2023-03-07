As Key Biscayne continues to become more resilient, many residents are becoming increasingly aware of the environment and sustainability in their lives, including carbon emissions and footprint.

Did you realize that one night in a hotel can have the same carbon footprint as a week at home on Key Biscayne?

But while some hotels are better than others, a new app can help environmental conscious travelers book hotel stays, comparing carbon like you compare price when booking a reservation.

The STAZE app, which also provides access to corporate rates at 450,000 hotels worldwide, is free to use and there are no membership fees or hidden costs. On their website, the company says it is committed to achieving Net Zero by 2028.

For more information, visit staze.com.