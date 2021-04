I walk almost every day on Fernwood Road and W. Mashta Drive, and more often than not I have to zigzag from the paved path into the street because of cars parked over the path.

I never see a police car cruising around for our own security and possibly to give citations to the offenders.

If one had to walk a person in a wheelchair or a baby in a stroller or just a dog it would be a continuous exhausting zigzagging.

Valeria Mastelli