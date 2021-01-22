Carvalho announces plan to vaccinate employees

On Thursday, Miami-Dade County Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced a plan to vaccinate school system employees 65 and older.

Qualified employee will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine this weekend as a result of a partnership between the district and Jackson Health System. Eligible employees have already been notified by email with information on how to preregister and the exact date and time of their appointment.

There are over 700 employees who qualify.

In a statement, Carvalho said “Protecting the health and wellbeing of these essential workers is vital to ensuring student learning continues as we move towards stabilizing our community and the economy," adding that “our dedicated employees have always worked tirelessly to provide the best environment for all children."

Vaccines will be administered Saturday, Jan. 23, and Sunday, Jan. 24 at three of Jackson’s vaccination sites. Part-time personnel are also qualified to get vaccinated.

