CDC issues new social distancing guidelines for students; new safe distance is 3 feet

Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new guidelines that will allow students to sit or stand 3 feet apart from each other rather than the standard 6 feet.

The announcement was made by CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. "These recommendations are specific to students in classrooms with universal mask wearing."

The decision was made in an effort to bring more kids back to the classrooms. According to NBC News, the new guidelines have some specific requirements.

First, the 3 feet requirement only applies to children. Teachers and other school staff members must continue to remain 6 feet apart.

In addition, masks remain mandatory for everyone.

NBC News said the guidelines still require students to remain 6 feet apart when they are in settings that don't require masks, such as when they are at lunch.

