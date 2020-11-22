On Saturday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it recommends avoiding cruise ship travel as the risk of COVID-19 on liners is very high.

On their website, posted these “Key Points for Cruise Ship Travelers”

- CDC recommends that all people avoid travel on cruise ships, including river cruises, worldwide, because the risk of COVID-19 on cruise ships is very high. It is especially important that people with an increased risk of severe illness avoid travel on cruise ships, including river cruises.

- Cruise passengers are at increased risk of person-to-person spread of infectious diseases, including COVID-19, and outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported on cruise ships.

- Passengers who decide to go on a cruise should get tested 3-5 days after your trip AND stay home for 7 days after travel. Even if you test negative, stay home for the full 7 days.

- If you don't get tested, it's safest to stay home for 14 days after you travel.

The CDC said earlier that from March 1 through Sept. 28, data showed "a total of 3,689 confirmed cases of COVID-19 or COVID-like illness cases on cruise ships and 41 deaths."

On October 30, 2020, CDC issued a Framework for Conditional Sailing Order for cruise ships operating or seeking to operate in U.S. waters. This Order introduces a phased approach for resuming passenger cruises.

However, on Saturday, the CDC said they "still recommends avoiding any travel on cruise ships, including river cruises, worldwide, because the risk of COVID-19 on cruise ships is very high."