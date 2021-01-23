Celebrated television and radio host Larry King, has died at the age of 87.

King's production company - Ora Media - announced his death in a statement posted on Twitter Saturday. “With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host, and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles,” the statement read.

“Ora Media sends our condolences to his surviving children Larry, Jr., Chance, Cannon and the entire King family.”

No cause of death was given, but his death comes three weeks after King was reported to have been hospitalized with coronavirus. According to an NBC report, King is thought to have caught the virus from a health care worker visiting his home, a source. One of his sons, who has not been named, has also tested positive, they said.

During his 65-year-long career in radio and CNN career, King conducted over 50,000 high-profile interviews with presidents, world leaders, Hollywood royalty and sports stars.

He started in 1957 as a 22-year-old radio disc jockey in Miami Beach with no experience or college education

King has been married eight times to seven different women; he married his most recent wife Shaun Southwick while he was hospitalized undergoing heart surgery in 1997 - they separated in 2019