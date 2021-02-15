Census announces delay in releasing population data

On Friday, the U.S. Census Bureau said it will not release new population data until Sept. 30 — six months after that data is typically made available.

The latest COVID-19 pandemic-delay puts the once-a-decade redistricting process to redraw state legislative and congressional district boundaries on hold.

In statement, the Census Bureau said they will “deliver the data for all states at once, instead of on a flow basis,” adding that the change was made because of COVID-19-related shifts in data collection and in the data processing schedule.

By the end of December 2020, the Census Bureau was scheduled to let states know how many congressional seats will go to each state. That announcement is six weeks late, and now isn’t expected until late April of this year.

According to a projection by Kimball Brace, a D.C.-based redistricting consultant, moving congressional districts based on population changes could affect 17 states, including Florida. Brace said, “since our last apportionment study (dated December 30, 2019 and available on our website) the state of Florida is now showing a two seat gain.”

For the entire US Census Bureau statement, click here.

For the Brace redistricting December report, click here.