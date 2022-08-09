Chances lessen that Tropical wave becomes Danielle by the weekend

On Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami continued to monitor a tropical wave located a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands while lowering the chances of development from Monday night.

The NHC now says the wave has only a 30 percent chance of development in the next 5-days.

If the system were to develop into a named storm, it will be called Danielle.

The 8 a.m. Tuesday forecast says that while some gradual development of the system is possible over the next couple of days, environmental conditions are forecast to become less favorable by this weekend while the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the Atlantic.

