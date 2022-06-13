In recent years, Starbucks has made a point to become a place that isn’t just for buying coffee and leaving. It’s turned into a meeting place, a recreational space.

People go for the drinks, sure, but they stay for the ambiance of flexible space for public use.

“Any customer is welcome to use Starbucks spaces, including our restrooms, cafes, and patios, regardless of whether they make a purchase,” said the company in 2018.

However, in light of recent events, CEO Howard Schultz has announced that customers will only be able to use the store restroom if they intend to buy something.

Schultz’s reasoning stems from what he claims to be a mental health crisis, despite citing measures to customer safety when pressed.

What Starbucks now faces is a conflict of marketing. For years, they have boasted of being their customer’s ‘third place,’ assuming that home is the first and work second, unconditionally. The stipulation that the new policy implies isn’t nefarious by nature, but it contradicts earlier statements as well as a great deal of public perception of the coffee vendors, as well as the space they’re offering.

On top of this, a new problem comes with how they intend to implement the new policy, outside of just posting a sign on their glass doors. Will employees be expected to confront customers between their beeline for the loo and hurrying to leave once they’ve done their business? Will police officers be enrolled to keep the policy enforced, potentially contradicting the policy in their possible use of the restroom without buying anything?

Starbucks is facing a crossroads: should they be more strict with who they allow using their amenities, narrowing their corporate definition of a customer, or continue their practice of making a public space out of what is, by all accounts, a business?

